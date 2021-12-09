BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

The late American rapper Juice WRLD’ posthumous album, Fighting Demons is coming out on December 10, featuring BTS rapper Suga.

According to the album’s track-list, unveiled on December 9, the South Korean rapper will be heard flaunting his rapping skills in the side track Girl of My Dreams.

This is the second time, Daechwita song-make collaborated with the Lucid Dreams hit-maker.

The album is slated to release tomorrow which is also the late rappers birthday.

Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 21 years due to overdose.

He was also honoured the ‘Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artists award at American Music Awards (AMAs) last year.