 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”
Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

Jennifer Aniston recently talked about getting trolled on social media and being at the target of ridiculous claims made by the tabloids.

The Friends actor recently had a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on December 8 during which she reflected on dealing with the media madness.

She said, “I haven't seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?”

The 52-year-old actor also called out netizens for turning the social media into a tabloid.

She said, “What the tabloids and the media did to people's personal lives back then, regular people are doing now."

“Now you've got social media. It's almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections. I wonder what they get off on,” Aniston added.

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things
Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances

Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances
Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation

Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gives sneak peek at Christmas preparation
Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

Prince Harry, Prince Charles could mend relationship before biography release

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'
Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?
Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot
Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'
Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Latest

view all