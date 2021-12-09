Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

Jennifer Aniston recently talked about getting trolled on social media and being at the target of ridiculous claims made by the tabloids.

The Friends actor recently had a candid conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on December 8 during which she reflected on dealing with the media madness.



She said, “I haven't seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Am I going to be the miracle mother at 52?”

The 52-year-old actor also called out netizens for turning the social media into a tabloid.

She said, “What the tabloids and the media did to people's personal lives back then, regular people are doing now."

“Now you've got social media. It's almost like the media handed over the sword to any Joe Schmo sitting behind a computer screen to be a troll or whatever they call them and bully people in comment sections. I wonder what they get off on,” Aniston added.