Friday Dec 10 2021
Prince Harry ‘rejected’ Diana’s legacy by ‘fleeing’ Royal Family: report

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Prince Harry ‘rejected’ Diana’s legacy by ‘fleeing’ Royal Family: report

Prince Harry has come under fire for trying to defy Princess Diana attempts to leave the Royal Family behind.

Royal biographer and author Andrew Morton made this claim during his interview on the Royally Us podcast.

There he was quoted saying, “She would say that, 'William and Harry are my revenge and by that what she meant was that they would both lead the Monarchy into the future.”

"She absolutely would not have liked Harry turning his back on his birthright so that he could sign deals with Netflix.”

