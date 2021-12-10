 
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner show kindness to Khloe Kardashain during rough time

American mogul Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner are showering their family members with sweet compliments as a part of an online challenge.

In a video for Snapchat’s Spotlight #KindnessChallenge, the SKIMS founder and mother Jenner video chat with younger sister Khloe Kardashian and praise her 'beauty' amid Tristan Thompson paternity scandal. 

“We just want to say you’re so beautiful,” Kim, 41, begins as soon as Khloe answers the phone.

“Do you know how fabulous you are? And how thoughtful and kind and generous and talented and creative, compassionate?” Jenner, 66, asks.

Khloe, who is taken by surprise by the praises, hilariously responds, “What the f[expletive] is happening?" prompting laughter from the mother-daughter duo.

Kim and Jenner later called Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and family friend Stephanie Shepherd as part of the challenge.

