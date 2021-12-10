 
Machine Gun Kelly is 'sick' of smiling on days when he does not 'feel' like

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly is touching upon his mental health struggles and sanctity. 

Speaking to Drew Barrymore in a recent interview, the Bloody Valentine hit maker of touched upon the pressure of not disappointing his fans.

Kelly said as per PEOPLE, "I think I'm new to being vulnerable outside of songs. I see a lot of pictures of me and there's like, smiles on them," he said. "It's just weird though because I didn't feel good at all that day and I kind of am sick of smiling on days when I don't feel like smiling." He further added, "And I feel like this odd pressure because I don't want my fans to think that I'm taking something for granted so if I accept an award and I'm super smiley but behind the scenes, there was stuff going on."

The 31-year-old added that "a lot of what I do is for other people and I haven't given myself the time to just accept that it's OK to not be OK," adding that he'd rather talk about "happy things" with Barrymore.

Barrymore then confessed that she "likes him so much more" and opened up about her own distress after her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016. 

