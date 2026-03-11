Katie Price brings back podcast with sister Sophie amid wedding drama

The Katie Price Show abruptly was abruptly paused days after her shotgun wedding

Katie Price has shared her excitement about joining her sister Sophie on their podcast again after her family were reportedly left blindsided by her whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews.

The former glamour model, 47, shared the news on her Instagram video, revealing that the podcast she co-hosts with Sophie will return this week.

For the unversed, Katie's fourth marriage to Dubai-businessman Lee Andrews reportedly shocked both her family and fans, Lee as she tied the knot with him in January, just 10 days after meeting him.

However, her sudden marriage to the Dubai-based businessman allegedly left her family stunned, with some said to be upset about her decision.

The Katie Price Show abruptly was abruptly paused days after her shotgun wedding, but after more than a month off air, the the long-running weekly podcast is set to return with a new episode on Thursday.

Both Katie and Sophie are back on the show, with the sisters posting a snap of themselves recording the episode on Tuesday night.

In an Instagram video an excited Katie, who has returned home to the UK after jetting back and forth to Dubai over the past few weeks, told fans: 'Guess what everyone? The podcast is back! The Katie Price Show, the one that I do with my little sister!'

However, it remains unclear whether the siblings will address the recent rumours rift during the episode.

Later, Katie dismissed her family's worries, insisting that she was not a kid and that 'my life isn't normal', so they had to 'let me be me'.

She acknowledged their feelings in an interview last week, saying: 'Of course my family are going to worry, I wouldn't expect anything different. They love me and they've seen me go through so much heartache, and the most horrific times.

'So I don't blame them for being p***ed off and angry. They love me and I love them too. But I'm not a kid any more, I am 47, I can make my own choices, and I will. They have to give me that chance to go and find out for myself.'

Katie's sister Sophie had previously hinted at her disapproval of the new marriage and said their podcast would be 'paused' for the foreseeable future.