Travis Kelce speaks out on mom Donna's decision before Taylor Swift wedding

Donna Kelce makes big move ahead of Travis and Taylor Swift upcoming nuptials

Travis Kelce might be surprised by his mom Donna Kelce’s big decision which made headlines, as well as memes, all throughout the week, but he is still cheering for whatever her plans are.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end discussed the breaking news of the family with his brother Jason Kelce, in a new clip from the upcoming episode of their New Heights podcast.

In the clip shared on social media, Jason, 38, began, “Let's talk about the most important news out of the Kelce family this week. We wanted to break this news on the show but reports have already started to leak out.”

The retired football star went on to announce, “Donna Kelce is remodeling her modest Florida home!!,” followed by an applause for Mama Kelce.

Travis shared, “I told her if she needed me to screw some door hinges in, I could have done it for her but I guess she wants to do the whole remodel.”

Although the Grotesquerie star has one of his own major news this week, about him joining the Chiefs for the 14th season, it was overshadowed by Donna’s house renovation on social media.

The remodeling comes at a crucial time in the family, as the Kelces and the Swifts would be tying all the lose ends together for Taylor Swift and Travis’ upcoming wedding.

Following the news of Travis’ contract extension, fans believe the wedding is soon because the bridegroom would have to join the training camps in July ahead of the NFL 2026 season.