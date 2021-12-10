BTS’ Jin’s self-produced song ‘Super Tuna’ enters Billboard’s top trends

 
South Korea’s music sensation band BTS’ member Jin is currently on cloud nine as his first self-produced track, Super Tuna is breaking popularity records.

The song has broken into the Top 10 of the Hot Trending Songs of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and has gone viral on the Internet. 

K-pop band’s Jin released Super Tuna, special performance video through BTS' official YouTube channel on his 30th birthday, on Dec. 4.

The video went viral and surpassed 20 million views on YouTube on the first day of its release. The video trended at #1 for straight four days on YouTube.

Moreover, the hashtag #SuperTuna also accumulated 100 million views on TikTok. 

Watch it here.



