Friday Dec 10 2021
British monarch sends special message to navy personnel onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday sent a message to the captain of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and the wider Carrier Strike Group to mark the ship’s return to Portsmouth today after a seven-month deployment.

Read the full statement sent by the British monarch:

"On the return of HMS Queen Elizabeth to her base port of Portsmouth, I send my best wishes to the 1200 Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Royal Air Force, and United States Navy and Marine Corps personnel onboard the ship.

I was pleased to hear of the important work you have undertaken to build relationships between the United Kingdom and more than twenty nations during your seven-month long deployment.

I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to the wider Carrier Strike Group and hope you all have a most enjoyable and restful Christmas with you families".


