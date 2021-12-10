 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Royal represents her mother Queen Elizabeth at Sovereign’s Parade

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Picture: Mark Cuthbert
Picture: Mark Cuthbert

Anne, Princess Royal,  attended the Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday.

According to the British media, the Princess was  attending her sixth commissioning parade as the Sovereign’s Representative.

Anne, who has been Princess Royal since 1987, performs official duties and engagements on behalf of her mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Picture: Mark Cuthbert
Picture: Mark Cuthbert

She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. 

Anne  is 17th in the line of succession to the British throne.

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’

Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’
British monarch sends special message to navy personnel onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

British monarch sends special message to navy personnel onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth
Riz Ahmed believes late Irrfan Khan's legacy is 'still being understood'

Riz Ahmed believes late Irrfan Khan's legacy is 'still being understood'
Prince William, Kate Middleton will face relationship troubles after Queen's death

Prince William, Kate Middleton will face relationship troubles after Queen's death
Not angry, Prince Charles is 'sad' by Prince Harry's actions: report

Not angry, Prince Charles is 'sad' by Prince Harry's actions: report
‘The Harder They Fall’ busts Western cowboy myths

‘The Harder They Fall’ busts Western cowboy myths
Old photo lands Royal family into Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

Old photo lands Royal family into Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial
BTS’ Jin’s self-produced song ‘Super Tuna’ enters Billboard’s top trends

BTS’ Jin’s self-produced song ‘Super Tuna’ enters Billboard’s top trends
Forbes lists Taylor Swift, Rihanna among 100 Most Powerful Women

Forbes lists Taylor Swift, Rihanna among 100 Most Powerful Women

Disney pulls Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas film following their split

Disney pulls Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas film following their split
Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles
Drew Barrymore speaks on her two-year sobriety journey

Drew Barrymore speaks on her two-year sobriety journey

Latest

view all