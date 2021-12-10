Princess Royal represents her mother Queen Elizabeth at Sovereign’s Parade

Picture: Mark Cuthbert

Anne, Princess Royal, attended the Sovereign’s Parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on Friday.



According to the British media, the Princess was attending her sixth commissioning parade as the Sovereign’s Representative.



Anne, who has been Princess Royal since 1987, performs official duties and engagements on behalf of her mother Queen Elizabeth II.



She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Anne is 17th in the line of succession to the British throne.

