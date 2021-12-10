 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, who lived in Jordan as a young child, releases new photo from recent visit

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Kate Middleton, who lived in Jordan as a young child, releases new photo from recent visit

Kensington Roya, the official Twitter account of Kate Middleton and Prince William, on Friday released a  new photograph of the Cambridge family.

The picture  shows the family on a visit to Jordan earlier this year. 

According to the British media, Kate Middleton briefly lived in Jordan as a young child when her father worked there.

The photograph features on the Cambridges’ Christmas card this year.

"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," read the caption that accompanied the picture.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil Christmas card

Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil Christmas card

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him: Watch

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him: Watch
Jennifer Aniston had to walk off ‘Friends’ reunion set, find out why

Jennifer Aniston had to walk off ‘Friends’ reunion set, find out why
Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts rake in $1 million in charity

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts rake in $1 million in charity

Tom Holland gets Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in a WhatsApp group

Tom Holland gets Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in a WhatsApp group
'Worse to come' in Prince Harry, Prince Charles' relationship

'Worse to come' in Prince Harry, Prince Charles' relationship

Ellen DeGeneres, Zendaya asked to apologise after Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying

Ellen DeGeneres, Zendaya asked to apologise after Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying

Michael B. Jordan opens up on Paul Rudd replacing him as 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Michael B. Jordan opens up on Paul Rudd replacing him as 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Princess Diana offered multi-million dollar movie role

Princess Diana offered multi-million dollar movie role

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic
Princess Royal represents her mother Queen Elizabeth at Sovereign’s Parade

Princess Royal represents her mother Queen Elizabeth at Sovereign’s Parade
Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’

Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’

Latest

view all