Kate Middleton, who lived in Jordan as a young child, releases new photo from recent visit

Kensington Roya, the official Twitter account of Kate Middleton and Prince William, on Friday released a new photograph of the Cambridge family.

The picture shows the family on a visit to Jordan earlier this year.

According to the British media, Kate Middleton briefly lived in Jordan as a young child when her father worked there.

The photograph features on the Cambridges’ Christmas card this year.



"Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card," read the caption that accompanied the picture.

