Saturday Dec 11 2021
Victim’s attorney claims Travis Scott’s interview ‘didn’t heal anyone’

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

the attorney leading the Astroworld tragedy lawsuit against Travis Scott has spoken out against Travis Scott's latest interview since it "didn't heal anyone."

This claim was made on behalf of late victim Rudy Peña family who declined Travis’ offer to foot funeral bills.

According to TMZ the family's attorney, Valerie Cortinas Fisher claimed, "I can't speak to whether or not it helped him heal, it seemed to be an exercise in him expressing his feelings to the public so if that was his endeavor, I hope he was successful at it.”

But "As far as the family, Rudy's family, goes, it didn't heal them."

The attorney also went on to say, "There have been some offers to speak at some point in the future to gauge Rudy's family's interest in doing so.”

