 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
AFP

Mike Nesmith of ‘Monkees’ passes away at age of 78

By
AFP

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Mike Nesmith of ‘Monkees’ passes away at age of 78
Mike Nesmith of ‘Monkees’ passes away at age of 78

Los Angeles: Mike Nesmith, one of four members of 1960s television and pop phenomenon The Monkees, has died, fellow band member Micky Dolenz and his family said Friday. He was 78.

The group were a made-for-TV outfit put together in the United States to rival Britain´s The Beatles.

Dubbed "The Pre-Fab Four" -- a play on their artifice and The Beatles´ nickname -- The Monkees were a commercial smash, whose catchy pop hits remain instantly recognizable more than 50 years on.

"I´m heartbroken. I´ve lost a dear friend and partner," tweeted Dolenz, the last surviving member of the foursome.

"I´m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best -- singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I´ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez."

US media quoted a family statement saying Nesmith had died at home of natural causes.

Nesmith, Dolenz and Peter Tork were recruited to star alongside Briton Davy Jones in the 1966-1968 TV series about an aspiring band looking for their big break.

The four goofed their way through mild capers, accompanied by a laugh track as the fictional band morphed into a real-life group that ultimately sold millions of records.

Their three big hits were "Last Train to Clarksville," "I´m a Believer" and "Daydream Believer." The band became huge stars.

But the four chafed in the format and under management that they felt had too much control over their music.

After the TV show was cancelled, they began to run out of steam. By 1970, the band had split.

There were periodic reunions over the following decades and 2016 saw the release of an album featuring all four, despite Jones´ death four years earlier.

Peter Tork died in February 2019.

Nesmith reunited with Dolenz and the pair toured together, with their final gig in Los Angeles last month.

"It is with deep sadness that I mark the passing of Michael Nesmith," manager Andrew Sandoval wrote on Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West fails to win over Kim Kardashian as she files to be ‘legally single’

Kanye West fails to win over Kim Kardashian as she files to be ‘legally single’
Queen Elizabeth approves gold medal for poetry 2021 to Grace Nichols

Queen Elizabeth approves gold medal for poetry 2021 to Grace Nichols
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s hefty protection costs ‘infuriating the public’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s hefty protection costs ‘infuriating the public’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awaiting ‘very formal’ Christmas exchange: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle awaiting ‘very formal’ Christmas exchange: report
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘respect each other’ but remained strained for husbands

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle ‘respect each other’ but remained strained for husbands
Prince Harry awarded ‘reality check’ over desire to ‘work with normal people’: report

Prince Harry awarded ‘reality check’ over desire to ‘work with normal people’: report
Prince Charles ‘dreading’ Prince Harry’s memoir release: report

Prince Charles ‘dreading’ Prince Harry’s memoir release: report
Queen Elizabeth finds Prince William a ‘better heir fit to serve’ than Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth finds Prince William a ‘better heir fit to serve’ than Prince Charles
Jessica Alba claps back against haters: ‘People don’t want me winning’

Jessica Alba claps back against haters: ‘People don’t want me winning’
Kelly Clarkson ‘can’t wait to cut loose’ from ‘toxic ex’ Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson ‘can’t wait to cut loose’ from ‘toxic ex’ Brandon Blackstock
Victim’s attorney claims Travis Scott’s interview ‘didn’t heal anyone’

Victim’s attorney claims Travis Scott’s interview ‘didn’t heal anyone’
Selena Gomez sheds light on her beauty philosophy for Rare Beauty

Selena Gomez sheds light on her beauty philosophy for Rare Beauty

Latest

view all