Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why

Miley and Pete reportedly spent time together at Pete’s swanky condo in his native Staten Island

Twitter’s favourite new duo, Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, reportedly bonded at the latter’s apartment following their appearance on a talk show, reported Page Six.

After their Thursday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Miley and Pete reportedly spent some more time together at Pete’s swanky condo in his native Staten Island.

According to a close source, Miley’s SUV was seen driving into Pete’s garage. “They left NBC around 8:30 and arrived at Pete’s place around 9:40 p.m.,” they said.

The hangout sesh came after Miley serenaded Pete with a modified version of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me during the Tonight Show, taking jibes at his romance with Kim Kardashian.