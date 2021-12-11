 
Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Thousands of Olivia Rodrigo fans were left disappointed after they failed to get tickets to her "Sour Tour".

The singer took to social media to thank her fans and told those who were not able to get their hands on the tickets, " there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then".

Sharing her throwback picture, Olivia wrote, SOUR TOUR is sold out!!!

She added, "been waiting so long to perform these songs live. this is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!!." 

The singer said, "if you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!!."

She thanked all her incredible fans as she concluded her note. More than three million people liked her Insta post which showed her holding balloons.

Meanwhile, some media outlets reported that the concert tickets are being sold for thousands online. 

