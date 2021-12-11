 
Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Hollywood actor Tom Holland recently voiced his surprise over being allowed to promote Spider-Man: No Way Home being the spoiler that he is.

The actor made this joke during his latest appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

It all started once the interviewer introduced Holland as “Mister Spoiler” and incited chuckles from his fellow actors, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

Holland reacted to it as his nickname and the title by saying, “It's honestly a miracle they let me on a live TV show. I can't believe I'm here.”

However, shortly thereafter, his co-stars, Jacob and Zendaya jumped in for his defense and both admitted in unison, “You know what he’s actually” gotten “so much better.”

In the end, it was Zendaya that summed it all up in her concluding statement when she said, "It was hyped out of proportion.”

