Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon

Actor Dax Shepard recently documented the struggles he underwent when struggling against his ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon.

The entire issue was documented in two videos clips the performer shared to document the entire event.

Before turning on the camera for the first video Shepard had been struggling to calm down his hiccups for over 21 hours and had even been driven to consistent vomiting as a result of the consistent activity.

Even though he maintained his sense of humor for the first video, dubbing the entire ordeal “still funny” it went downhill from there.

The actor noted that his condition began starting from 9 p.m the night before and even his wife Kristen Bell admitted she heard him “all night long.”

At one point hiccups started arriving with each breath he took and also extended his sympathies towards anyone that deals with them on a consistent basis.

The last video was a sigh of relief for the actor and his fans since he finally became hiccup free after 50 whole hours.

He even commented on the shock factor of it all and added, “'What a ride!!! 50 hours of hiccups. Worry not. We have been hiccup free for five days today. For anyone who has permanent hiccups, god bless.”

But “I don't know if I could have gone a week with those without intervening with a cycle of cyanide.”



