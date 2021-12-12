 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’
Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’

Tom Holland recently got candid about his plans for five years into the future.

The actor weighed in on it all while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

There he started off by explaining his desire to lock in more experimental roles and claimed, “I would love to explore and try out new things with different characters."

"But then again. I've been an actor since I was 11. I haven't done anything else, and maybe I don't want to be an actor?”

“Maybe I just want to set up a carpentry shop and be a dad? I don't know. I want to spend the next five years really thinking about my future rather than thinking about my career."

During the course of his interview, he also went on to say that he feels "very privileged and lucky to be where I am in my career.”

"So I think the next five years is going to be about, 'What do I want the future of my life to look like?' rather than, 'What do I want the legacy of my career to look like?'"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report

Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report
Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers
Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’

Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’
Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?
Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress

Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress
Who is Jana Duggar?

Who is Jana Duggar?
Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role

Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role
Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’
Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon

Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon
Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen

Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen
Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Latest

view all