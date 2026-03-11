Pregnant Molly Mae Hague enjoys 'last trip as family of three' at Disneyland

The influencer announced she was expecting her second child with Tommy last month

Molly-Mae Hague delighted fans after sharing photos and clips from her family's recent trip to Disneyland on Instagram.

The Maebe founder shared glimpse of her fun-filled moments featuring her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, and their daughter, Bambi, giving fans a peek into their happy memories from the getaway.

For those unversed, the couple are preparing to welcome their second child which will make a family of four alongside daughter Bambi.

Molly Mae Hague's official Instagram account

She penned: 'Quick trip to the happy place' alongside a selfie before posting an adorable snap of Tommy and Bambi beaming away.

Molly Mae Hague's official Instagram account

Molly-Mae then posted a throwback image of Bambi at Disneyland as a baby and wrote: 'DO NOT BLINK. Ok the pregnancy hormones couldn't take this.'

Sharing a picture of the iconic Disney castle, she added: 'The last time as a family of 3.'

It comes days after Molly-Mae accidentally revealed her exact due date as she shared a photo from a recent ultrasound scan.

The influencer announced she was expecting her second child with Tommy last month and is already six months pregnant.