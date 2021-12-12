 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’
Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’

Kanye West and Drake have taken their respective fan bases by surprise with their plans to bury the hatchet to their 10-year-long feud with a joint benefit concert.

The concert was named the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert and was held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Drake carried the concert after West’s Ultralight Beam performance and performed Hurricane with The Weeknd as well.

During West’s set he even shared a prayer for his fans and claimed, "I just get on the side of the bed and thank God for the hard times. The lessons."

"When he makes me who he wants me to be. I thank his son Jesus Christ for dying for me. For dying for us to save our souls. If you say and believe Jesus Christ is your lord and savior then you will be saved. 214 million homes have to bear that."

More From Entertainment:

Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers
Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’

Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’
Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?
Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress

Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress
Who is Jana Duggar?

Who is Jana Duggar?
Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role

Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role
Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’
Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon

Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon
Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen

Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen
Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

Latest

view all