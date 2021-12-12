 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
The News

Travis Scott reportedly dropped from Coachella 2022 after Astroworld tragedy

By
The News

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Travis Scott reportedly dropped from Coachella 2022 after Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott reportedly dropped from Coachella 2022 after Astroworld tragedy

US rapper Travis Scott has been reportedly removed from Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival 2022 after facing backlash for Astroworld concert tragedy.

On Friday, Variety confirmed that the rapper will no longer perform at the upcoming music festival following the recent Astroworld tragedy at his Houston concert in November, where reportedly ten people lost their lives amid the crowd rampage.

Earlier, the victims of the Astroworld tragedy filed lawsuits at Change.org petition against the rapper, demanding his removal from Coachella’s lineup. The petition managed to gather as many as 60,000 signatures.

Scott, 30, also received massive online backlash following his Astroworld concert as netizens called him out for not stopping the show despite crowd surge.

In a recent interview, the Goosebumps singer addressed the Atsroworld tragic incident and said, "I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something. And it really hurts."

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya not bothered by height difference with beau Tom Holland: 'It's normal'

Zendaya not bothered by height difference with beau Tom Holland: 'It's normal'
Police shoot man near home of Prince William, Kate Middleton

Police shoot man near home of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Citadel’: ‘most intense work’

Priyanka Chopra wraps up shooting of ‘Citadel’: ‘most intense work’
Megan Thee Stallion celebrates as she becomes a college graduate

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates as she becomes a college graduate
Kate Middleton adopting Princess Diana’s parenting tactics for kids: report

Kate Middleton adopting Princess Diana’s parenting tactics for kids: report
Prince Harry, Prince Charles’ relationship reaching a ‘breaking point’: report

Prince Harry, Prince Charles’ relationship reaching a ‘breaking point’: report
Kate Middleton’s ‘intimate photos’ branded ‘a game’: report

Kate Middleton’s ‘intimate photos’ branded ‘a game’: report
Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report

Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report
Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers
Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’

Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’
Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’

Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’
Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Latest

view all