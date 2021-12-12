 
Sunday Dec 12 2021
James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has weighed in on their upcoming plans for a possible non-binary casting choice down the line.

This revelation has been made by the producer during her appearance on the Girls on Film podcast.

There she was quoted saying, "I do, because I don't think that we should be making films where women are playing men. I think we should be making more films about women.”

However once the host asked "Non-binary, perhaps, maybe one day?" the producer seemed pretty open to the possibility and admitted, "Who knows? I mean, I think it's open. We just have to find the right actor."

However Danial Craig had other ideas about the possibility and during his intervie with Radio Times he questioned, "Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"

