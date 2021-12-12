 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’
Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’

Sarah Paulson recently wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about having to wear a fat suit for her role of Linda Tripp.

The star made her claims while speaking to The Wrap and there she was quoted saying, "It did hurt my feelings, partly because it felt, as often happens when you're criticized for your work, or when you're celebrated too...”

“It's very hard not to personalize. It's very hard to not want to say, 'Don't you know I just spent two years of my life and then I gained 30 pounds to play this part?' And that I like, slept, breathed, wept, bled Linda Tripp for two years.”

"So for you to sit down at your computer and decide that maybe this endeavor was not worthwhile, and that maybe I shouldn't have been the one to play it, is so hurtful and also wrong."

Before concluding she also called it "the acting challenge of my life," Paulson said added "has been all over the map, and I welcome it, honestly, because it means I did my job ... It meant the world to me to get to do it."

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper

David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper
Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues
Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book

Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book
Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'

Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'
'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut

'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out
Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears

Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears
James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report

James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report
Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report

Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton complete 'bridge' in monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton complete 'bridge' in monarchy
Travis Scott removed from Coachella 2022 lineup after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott removed from Coachella 2022 lineup after Astroworld tragedy

Latest

view all