 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

The Mexican actress said her family marks the festival early each year
The Mexican actress said her family marks the festival early each year

Eva Longoria came forth revealing that her family does not celebrate Christmas morning. 

The Mexican actress said her family marks the festival early each year because of a tradition inspired by her roots. 

“I’m Mexican, so we celebrate on [Christmas Eve],” the actress said while promoting Let’s Get Merried, which she executive-produced.

“We don’t really do the Christmas morning, like, wait for Santa or, like, somehow Santa came at 2:00 p.m. and here are all the presents," she added. 

Longoria added that she and her loved ones make the most of Christmas Eve. 

“We do the huge meal and presents and all of that the night of the 24th,” she explained. “And then we usually go to mass at midnight. And that’s tradition.”

Meanwhile, Let’s Get Merried director Veronica Rodriguez shared that her family has a similar celebration. 

“[Before Christmas] is a big night and then midnight mass,” she said on Friday. “I know Eva’s family does tamales as well, and we always have Grandma Olga’s tamales.”

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans

Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how

Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how
Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II
When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler

‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021
Queen Elizabeth expected to celebrate Christmas this year at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth expected to celebrate Christmas this year at Sandringham

Tom Holland complains about his ‘Spider-Man’ costume: 'not warm at all'

Tom Holland complains about his ‘Spider-Man’ costume: 'not warm at all'
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19
Jennifer Garner opens up on wearing less makeup: 'I want to look normal'

Jennifer Garner opens up on wearing less makeup: 'I want to look normal'
Publicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson

Publicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson
Hailey Bieber’s cryptic note leaves fans excited: Here’s why

Hailey Bieber’s cryptic note leaves fans excited: Here’s why

Latest

view all