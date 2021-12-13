Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

The Mexican actress said her family marks the festival early each year

Eva Longoria came forth revealing that her family does not celebrate Christmas morning.

“I’m Mexican, so we celebrate on [Christmas Eve],” the actress said while promoting Let’s Get Merried, which she executive-produced.

“We don’t really do the Christmas morning, like, wait for Santa or, like, somehow Santa came at 2:00 p.m. and here are all the presents," she added.

Longoria added that she and her loved ones make the most of Christmas Eve.

“We do the huge meal and presents and all of that the night of the 24th,” she explained. “And then we usually go to mass at midnight. And that’s tradition.”

Meanwhile, Let’s Get Merried director Veronica Rodriguez shared that her family has a similar celebration.

“[Before Christmas] is a big night and then midnight mass,” she said on Friday. “I know Eva’s family does tamales as well, and we always have Grandma Olga’s tamales.”