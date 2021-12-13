 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Princess Anne has reportedly stepped up so that her mother Queen Elizabeth II can get some much needed rest.

As per sources, she has 13 more additions to her calendar since July, which is said to be "significantly" greater than Prince Charles, who took on six, and Prince William, who added three.

It comes after there was an accumulation of investitures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A palace source told the Telegraph that Anne does not mind the additional work and in fact "enjoys investitures and meeting the recipients".

It is pertinent to mention that Queen has been slowing down on her workload as she suffered a back sprain and was advised by her doctors to rest. 

