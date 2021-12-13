 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

John Legend is looking forward to having a gleeful time with his family as he recently detailed his plans for this holiday season.

The Voice coach, during his chat with E! News, said, “Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays."

The 42-year-old singer also revealed the dessert he likes the most, "We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy's best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie."

He added, “It's just amazing. We'll be packing on the pounds this holiday season."

The father of two also weighed in on the bliss of parenthood as he said, “It's a relaxing day and it's a day with family and enjoying each other and seeing the kids excited about whatever they got.”

"They will play with it for awhile and then break or forget about it," Legend added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast
Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify

Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify
Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London
Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Jesy Nelson faces backlash for her ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ outfit

Jesy Nelson faces backlash for her ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ outfit
Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans

Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how

Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how
Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II
When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler

‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler

Latest

view all