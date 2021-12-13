John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’

John Legend is looking forward to having a gleeful time with his family as he recently detailed his plans for this holiday season.



The Voice coach, during his chat with E! News, said, “Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays."

The 42-year-old singer also revealed the dessert he likes the most, "We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy's best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie."

He added, “It's just amazing. We'll be packing on the pounds this holiday season."

The father of two also weighed in on the bliss of parenthood as he said, “It's a relaxing day and it's a day with family and enjoying each other and seeing the kids excited about whatever they got.”

"They will play with it for awhile and then break or forget about it," Legend added.