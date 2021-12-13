 
Monday Dec 13 2021
Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Senior actor Anil Chaudhry on Monday passed away.

Funeral prayers of the later actor will be offered on Tuesday at Furqan Mosque, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Karachi.

The cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

The actor, who worked in film, TV and theater, rose to fame with his work in hit drama Panah.

He also worked in Akhri Chattan as the commander of Khwarzam Shah

He was part of Qasim Jalali and Bakhtiar Ahmed's historical works but faced financially difficult times. 

In his last years, he began polishing shoes outside Arts Council, but no one helped him in his situation.

