Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres' ex-staffer writing book about 'shocking incidents' on set

Ellen DeGeneres’ ex-staffer is currently compiling a book that highlights all the incidents that occurred on set.

The book, titled Devil wears Covergirl is an expose that aims to unearth the mysteries surrounding all the shocking incidents and allegations Ellen has been dogging during the last few months.

The ex-staffer and former assistant decided to stick while the iron is still hot and intends never to let the shocking incidents lie in the dark anymore.

News regarding the tell-all behind-the-scenes book was revealed by OK! Magazine and according to their findings, “The only books that are selling at the moment are Donald Trump books, but the exception to that rule is a book on Ellen.”

“This assistant kept a diary detailing all the shocking incidents that took place at the show and has turned those notes into a novel with the working title, The Devil Wears Covergirl.”

The same source also went on to announce, “Because everyone that worked on the show had a non-disclosure agreement in their contract, the book will be a fictional account of working at a TV show hosted by a gay-lady comedian. But have no doubt, it is clear who the book is about.”

