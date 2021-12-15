 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

19th Century hardware shop thanks Prince Charles for his support

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

19th Century hardware shop thanks Prince Charles for his support

Owners of a 9th Century family run hardware shop on Wednesday thanked Prince Charles for his visit. 

Based in Rhayader, Mid-Wales, Hafod Hardware said in a statement, "This Christmas we’ve had the pleasure of welcoming HRH The Prince of Wales through our doors, as part of his support of our high streets and our message to try and shop local and independent when you can."

Earlier, Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla's Twitter account posted pictures of the Prince of Wales' visit.

The Charles praised the shop for its "Excellent customer service. 

The caption accompanying the pictures read, "Dating back to 1895, the old ironmonger’s store is a pillar of the local community, sponsoring various sports teams, shows and events and making annual donations to a variety of volunteer-led organizations."


More From Entertainment:

Katie Price to spend Christmas in prison?

Katie Price to spend Christmas in prison?
Prince William and Kate Middleton are Royal Family's true power players

Prince William and Kate Middleton are Royal Family's true power players
UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’
Prince Charles honours Lewis Hamilton at Windsor Castle

Prince Charles honours Lewis Hamilton at Windsor Castle
Romeo Beckham displays his talent in hilarious video with model girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham displays his talent in hilarious video with model girlfriend Mia Regan
Shakira announces new dance competition with NBC: 'Dancing with Myself'

Shakira announces new dance competition with NBC: 'Dancing with Myself'
O. J. Simpson is a 'free man' after parole ends early: police

O. J. Simpson is a 'free man' after parole ends early: police
David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note

David Beckham marks father’s wedding with heartfelt note
Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez
Megan Thee Stallion shooting case hearing resumes in court

Megan Thee Stallion shooting case hearing resumes in court
Eminem’s adopted daughter from song ‘Mockingbird’ is now engaged

Eminem’s adopted daughter from song ‘Mockingbird’ is now engaged
Britney Spears sparks pregnancy rumours: ‘guess if it’s a boy or a girl’

Britney Spears sparks pregnancy rumours: ‘guess if it’s a boy or a girl’

Latest

view all