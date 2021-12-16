 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry spills major details into baby Daisy Dove Bloom’s beauty

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Katy Perry spills major details into baby Daisy Dove Bloom’s beauty
Katy Perry spills major details into baby Daisy Dove Bloom’s beauty

Lyricist and songwriter Katy Perry recently tugged at heartstrings with her candid revelations regarding Daisy Dove Bloom’s “biggest eyes.”

The songwriter got candid about it all while speaking with Access Hollywood.

In preparation for her Las Vegas residency, the singer gushed over the alluring aspect of her daughter’s big eyes.

Perry started off by admitting, "She's like 'Ohh!' and she has her little blankie and little binky and just the biggest eyes. And she does her big eyes.”

The angel also shares a number of features with her parents, and Perry pointed out, "She has kind of a combination of Orlando's brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes… Everything is so new. It's so beautiful.”

This is not the first time Perry has fawned over her daughter, but a few months ago with People magazine she also admitted, "I kind of already have a vault," and "I'm saving things for her.”

“I don't know where she's going to be able to wear all these crazy outfits, but I'm saving them for her.’

“Also, trust and believe I am always on the hunt on Etsy late at night just finding little cute costumes for all the holidays. I've got a gingerbread dress favorited — just all of my dreams come true."

More From Entertainment:

Royal insider breaks silence over the Queen’s true personality

Royal insider breaks silence over the Queen’s true personality
Prince Harry branded ‘foolish’ for not ‘thinking things through: report

Prince Harry branded ‘foolish’ for not ‘thinking things through: report
Nick Cannon weighs in on heartbreaking last days of Zen’s last days

Nick Cannon weighs in on heartbreaking last days of Zen’s last days
Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Ben Affleck for bashing ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Ben Affleck for bashing ex Jennifer Garner
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss out as Queen hosts lunch with Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss out as Queen hosts lunch with Firm
Prince Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘split’ in bid to maximize brand: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘split’ in bid to maximize brand: report
Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman talk about 'The Lost Daughter'

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman talk about 'The Lost Daughter'
Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report

Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report
Queen Elizabeth makes rare public appearance as she hosts Oman's Sultan and his wife

Queen Elizabeth makes rare public appearance as she hosts Oman's Sultan and his wife

Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent

Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent
Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Latest

view all