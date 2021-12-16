Meghan Markle is so upset’ by backlash to Ellen Show chat: ‘Taken to indoors’

Meghan Markle has reportedly turned indoors after facing backlash over her Ellen Show chat.

Royal expert and commentator Neil Sean has made this claim during his chat on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, "Meghan is apparently taken to indoors as we say over here in the UK because she's so upset about the backlash she received after appearing on the show.

"Even Prince Harry thought this was a good idea to show her fun side.”

"Perhaps they should have gone on together, how fun that would have been. Sadly for Meghan, it didn't come out that way.”

"She could have said no to the pranks and just plugged The Bench and talk briefly about her life. But fear not, Meghan will be back in 2022 looking for another option to rebrand and reconnect."