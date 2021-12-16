 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood: I made some great friends there
Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'

Actor Fawad Khan misses his time in the Indian film industry.

The actor, who did projects like Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in Bollywood, gushed over his friends from the fraternity.

Speaking to Film Companion in a recent interview, Fawad confessed that he misses working in India. 

"I do. I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fawad and his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed are all set to charm audiences with Asim Abbasi's Zindagi . The show will air on Zee5 this week.

"I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling," Fawad talked about the series. "It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle

Shah Rukh Khan makes first digital appearance after Aryan Khan debacle
Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song

Watch: Alia Bhatt serenades Ranbir Kapoor with 'Balam Pichkari', duo dances to iconic song
Mother of actor Imran Abbas passes away

Mother of actor Imran Abbas passes away
Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director

Priyanka Chopra opens up about being approached by 'Matrix' director
Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’

Karan Johar tests negative for COVID, denies being ‘COVID hotspot’
Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy

Malaika Arora feels working after Covid-19 positive is not easy
First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series

First look at ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ duo Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming web series
Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot

Mira Rajput stuns like never before in her latest photoshoot
Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note

Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Amitabh Bachchan's wedding congratulatory note
Mathira responds to Faysal Quraishi's statement about married actresses: 'Sad'

Mathira responds to Faysal Quraishi's statement about married actresses: 'Sad'
Priyanka Chopra laughs heartily about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's age difference

Priyanka Chopra laughs heartily about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's age difference
Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: 'Mr & Mrs Jain!'

Ankita Lokhande makes her wedding Instagram official: 'Mr & Mrs Jain!'

Latest

view all