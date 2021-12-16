Fawad Khan admits he misses Bollywood': 'I made some great friends there'

Actor Fawad Khan misses his time in the Indian film industry.

The actor, who did projects like Kapoor & Sons, Khoobsurat and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in Bollywood, gushed over his friends from the fraternity.

Speaking to Film Companion in a recent interview, Fawad confessed that he misses working in India.

"I do. I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fawad and his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed are all set to charm audiences with Asim Abbasi's Zindagi . The show will air on Zee5 this week.

"I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling," Fawad talked about the series. "It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape.”