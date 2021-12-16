Jennifer Lopez reveals secret of her ageless beauty in 'no filter' video

Super star Jennifer Lopez is undoubtedly a style queen and never lets her shine go dim as she takes intensive care of her ageless beauty that keeps her fans smiling.



In her most recent post (a video shared to her Instagram stories) Jennifer Lopez looks fresh-faced with hair slicked back and ultra-glowy skin.



The singer and actress has amazed fans by sharing some tips to elevate the look and personality in a very simple way.

In the video, Jennifer says: "I'm here with Anastasia doing my brows, she said I should take a picture of my skin.' To which Anastasia replies: "Yeah, because you have the best skin." JLo chuckles and says, "This is JLo beauty", before Anastasia replies, "Gorgeous skin, no filter, no nothing."



Jennifer Lopez, who launched her beauty line back in August 2020, holds the key to Batman star Ben Affleck's heart with her stunning personality and ageless beauty.