Thursday Dec 16 2021
Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

McConaughey made the confession on The Ellen Show with Witherspoon sitting next to him
Matthew McConaughey in a recent show opened up to Reese Witherspoon about having a massive crush on her in the early 90s.

The Oscar-winning actor made the confession during a rapid Q&A segment on The Ellen Show with Witherspoon sitting next to him as they promoted their upcoming animated film on the show.

“I had a bit of a crush on the young lady sitting to the left of me,” revealed McConaughey, much to the surprise of Witherspoon herself who responded with a shocked, “What?”

The Dallas Buyers Club actor shared that he actually started crushing on the Legally Blonde star after seeing her in the 1991 film Man in The Moon, in which she was just 14!

“It was one of my early, early crushes and if you’ve seen the movie, you’d see it’s inevitable. What’s not to have a crush on?” he said.

McConaughey and Witherspoon have, over the years, starred in a number of films together including 2013’s Mud and the animated Sing films.

