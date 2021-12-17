 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Real reasons behind Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations unearthed: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Experts finally speak out regarding the bullying allegations Meghan Markle has been facing.

These revelations have been brought to light by royal author and biographer Christopher Anderson.

According to The List, he explained that what the British household staff deemed ‘bullying’ was just Meghan Markle’s “culture clash.”

Reportedly, Meghan wasn’t really a bully, she just approached things in a way that chaffed against the British notion of a stiff-upper-lip.

According to Mr Anderson, an insider stepped forward and claimed, "Particularly within the royal household they're very indirect in the way they do things."

"The kind of plain-spoken, upfront personality, distinctly American approach that Meghan has to getting things done just rubs them the wrong way."

For those unversed with the allegations, Meghan was accused of “humiliating” and “intimidating” staffers and they dubbed working with her as being "more like emotional cruelty and manipulation." 

