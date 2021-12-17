 
Prince Charles, Harry ‘making absolute’ improvements since tell-all: report

Prince Charles, Harry ‘making absolute’ improvements since tell-all: report

Experts have awarded fans an update regarding their developing relationship dynamic following the events that occurred after the Oprah tell-all aired.

Royal commentator and expert Stewart Pearce made this bombshell revelation.

In his interview with Us Weekly, he explained, “It’s just their style of managing that level of emotional intensity is completely different, you know?”

“Prince Charles is, by nature, a very shy man and like to [be by] himself. That doesn’t mean he’s uncaring it, he just finds demonstration or emotional display … [to be] really difficult.”

Before concluding Mr Pearce also noted that the only reason their dynamic has been improving is because of Prince Harry “more forthcoming” response towrds Prince Charles “easily closed down”emotions. 

