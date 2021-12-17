 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins! Watch gender reveal clip

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins! Watch adorable gender reveal clip
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins! Watch adorable gender reveal clip

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced the gender of their baby in the sweetest way!

The lovebirds took help from their elder kids to post an adorable video social media Thursday to confirm that they are indeed having twins.

"Where life begins and love never ends," the Manchester United player captioned alongside the video.

In the clip, fans could spot the kids holding onto two black balloons, which they later popped on the count of three.Pink confetti and blue confetti spilled out from each of the balloons, indicating that the couple are expecting a boy and a girl.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner friends slam Ben Affleck: 'He’s done horrible things'

Jennifer Garner friends slam Ben Affleck: 'He’s done horrible things'
Megan Thee Stallion cracks deal with Netflix to produce music, TV series

Megan Thee Stallion cracks deal with Netflix to produce music, TV series
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy
Kim Kardashian spills her 'favourite SNL star' amid Pete Davidson romance

Kim Kardashian spills her 'favourite SNL star' amid Pete Davidson romance
Forensic experts rule Astroworld deaths as 'accidental suffocation'

Forensic experts rule Astroworld deaths as 'accidental suffocation'
Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog for half a billion dollars

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog for half a billion dollars
Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone in ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone in ‘Rust’ shooting probe
Prince Charles, Harry ‘making absolute’ improvements since tell-all: report

Prince Charles, Harry ‘making absolute’ improvements since tell-all: report
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2
Meghan Markle let her ‘hostile nature’ seep through: report

Meghan Markle let her ‘hostile nature’ seep through: report
Prince William shares insights into the difficulties of royal Christmas church trips

Prince William shares insights into the difficulties of royal Christmas church trips
Real reasons behind Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations unearthed: report

Real reasons behind Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations unearthed: report

Latest

view all