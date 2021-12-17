Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins! Watch gender reveal clip

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins! Watch adorable gender reveal clip

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced the gender of their baby in the sweetest way!

The lovebirds took help from their elder kids to post an adorable video social media Thursday to confirm that they are indeed having twins.

"Where life begins and love never ends," the Manchester United player captioned alongside the video.

In the clip, fans could spot the kids holding onto two black balloons, which they later popped on the count of three.Pink confetti and blue confetti spilled out from each of the balloons, indicating that the couple are expecting a boy and a girl.



Take a look:







