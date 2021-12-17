Prince Harry’s hostility has left Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really upset’

According to close friends, Harry and wife Meghan Markle's recent claims made Will and Kate distraught

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s estrangement from the royal family has left brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton ‘really upset’, say close friends.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge informed People that Middleton “has been really, really upset about it all” because of how upset her husband has been in the wake of his brother’s inflammatory claims earlier this year.

“Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled her and William closer together. She was upset about it because William was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough,” a friend said.

Earlier this year, Harry and Megan put the royal family on blast in an interview with Oprah Winfrey where they claimed that there had been “concerns about how dark Archie’s skin might be”.

The claims were subsequently denied by William, however, the interview left the family more divided than ever.