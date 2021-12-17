 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s hostility has left Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really upset’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

According to close friends, Harry and wife Meghan Markles recent claims made Will and Kate distraught
According to close friends, Harry and wife Meghan Markle's recent claims made Will and Kate distraught

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s estrangement from the royal family has left brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton ‘really upset’, say close friends.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge informed People that Middleton “has been really, really upset about it all” because of how upset her husband has been in the wake of his brother’s inflammatory claims earlier this year.

“Everything with Harry and Meghan has been hugely stressful, but if anything, it's pulled her and William closer together. She was upset about it because William was so upset. Seeing her husband so distraught was tough,” a friend said.

Earlier this year, Harry and Megan put the royal family on blast in an interview with Oprah Winfrey where they claimed that there had been “concerns about how dark Archie’s skin might be”.

The claims were subsequently denied by William, however, the interview left the family more divided than ever.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, denies charges

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, denies charges
Charlie Puth tests positive for Covid-19: “the worst is behind me”

Charlie Puth tests positive for Covid-19: “the worst is behind me”
Jennifer Garner friends slam Ben Affleck: 'He’s done horrible things'

Jennifer Garner friends slam Ben Affleck: 'He’s done horrible things'
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins! Watch gender reveal clip

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez expecting twins! Watch gender reveal clip
Megan Thee Stallion cracks deal with Netflix to produce music, TV series

Megan Thee Stallion cracks deal with Netflix to produce music, TV series
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lawrence big up science in doomsday comedy
Kim Kardashian spills her 'favourite SNL star' amid Pete Davidson romance

Kim Kardashian spills her 'favourite SNL star' amid Pete Davidson romance
Forensic experts rule Astroworld deaths as 'accidental suffocation'

Forensic experts rule Astroworld deaths as 'accidental suffocation'
Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog for half a billion dollars

Bruce Springsteen sells song catalog for half a billion dollars
Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone in ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone in ‘Rust’ shooting probe
Prince Charles, Harry ‘making absolute’ improvements since tell-all: report

Prince Charles, Harry ‘making absolute’ improvements since tell-all: report
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 2

Latest

view all