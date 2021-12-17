 
entertainment
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth has unique way of shopping Christmas presents: Report

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

Inside Queen Elizabeths unique way of shopping Christmas presents: Report
Inside Queen Elizabeth's unique way of shopping Christmas presents: Report

Queen Elizabeth always makes time to buy Christmas presents for her children and grandchildren, despite her busy schedule as the monarch.

However, given her role in the estate, the 95-year-old cannot go out to  shop for the gifts. The shops instead come to her.

The royal's former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed the Queen's efficient way of shopping.

He told Closer magazine: "Firstly, she has catalogues sent to her, and then the Oxford Street branch of John Lewis sends her a selection of almost everything they stock.

“There is a little ‘shop’ set up in the drawing room at Windsor Castle and the Queen can pop in and choose gifts at her leisure. Late at night, after dinner, usually around 10pm, she’ll pop into her little Christmas shop and do some shopping," added Burrell.

He continued, “The Queen always chooses practical gifts that can be used – never ornaments or decorative things. So she might pick some picnic plates, a tablecloth, or a couple of hand towels. Then they are wrapped up and a truckload of presents are ready to go to Sandringham.”

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya channels comic book 'MJ' from 'Spider Man' with new hairstyle

Zendaya channels comic book 'MJ' from 'Spider Man' with new hairstyle
Olivia Rodrigo's music makes Katy Perry feel 'old': 'Feels like yesterday'

Olivia Rodrigo's music makes Katy Perry feel 'old': 'Feels like yesterday'
Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers cancel Jingle Ball performance amid COVID chaos

Megan Thee Stallion, Jonas Brothers cancel Jingle Ball performance amid COVID chaos
Can’t believe it: Tom Holland gets emotional on ‘Spider-Man’ release

Can’t believe it: Tom Holland gets emotional on ‘Spider-Man’ release
Warner Music Group acquires label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Warner Music Group acquires label behind rapper Megan Thee Stallion
Prince William reveals his ‘Christmas favourites' in latest interview

Prince William reveals his ‘Christmas favourites' in latest interview

Hilary Duff's 'How I Met Your Father' trailer out now! Watch Here

Hilary Duff's 'How I Met Your Father' trailer out now! Watch Here
Viral ad featuring Chris Noth pulled in wake of sexual assault allegations

Viral ad featuring Chris Noth pulled in wake of sexual assault allegations
Dolly Parton scores three new world records at 75

Dolly Parton scores three new world records at 75

Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols paternity suit dismissed by Texas court

Tristan Thompson, Maralee Nichols paternity suit dismissed by Texas court
Prince Harry’s hostility has left Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really upset’

Prince Harry’s hostility has left Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘really upset’
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, denies charges

Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, denies charges

Latest

view all