Queen Elizabeth has unique way of shopping Christmas presents: Report

Inside Queen Elizabeth's unique way of shopping Christmas presents: Report

Queen Elizabeth always makes time to buy Christmas presents for her children and grandchildren, despite her busy schedule as the monarch.

However, given her role in the estate, the 95-year-old cannot go out to shop for the gifts. The shops instead come to her.

The royal's former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed the Queen's efficient way of shopping.



He told Closer magazine: "Firstly, she has catalogues sent to her, and then the Oxford Street branch of John Lewis sends her a selection of almost everything they stock.

“There is a little ‘shop’ set up in the drawing room at Windsor Castle and the Queen can pop in and choose gifts at her leisure. Late at night, after dinner, usually around 10pm, she’ll pop into her little Christmas shop and do some shopping," added Burrell.

He continued, “The Queen always chooses practical gifts that can be used – never ornaments or decorative things. So she might pick some picnic plates, a tablecloth, or a couple of hand towels. Then they are wrapped up and a truckload of presents are ready to go to Sandringham.”