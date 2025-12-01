Charlie Puth hints at new collaboration with BTS star?

Charlie Puth hints at ‘special’ collaboration with BTS star?

Charlie Puth has sent fans into a frenzy with hints of a potential new collaboration with K-pop superstar Jungkook.

The Attention hitmaker frequently shares updates about his upcoming album, Whatever’s Clever!, and his recent posts have sparked widespread speculation.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter and producer revealed, "The album is 12 songs with 7 features."

A few days later, he teased further, writing, "There are many special guests on this album I can’t wait for you to hear it."

These updates from the month of November, prompted fans to speculate that at least one of the collaborations could feature the BTS star.

The buzz intensified in the wake of viral clips from August. The resurfaced clip shows the two artists laughing and spending time together in a studio.

"BTS/Jungkook?!!! We haven’t forgotten you were in the studio together in August!" one fan commented under Puth’s album update.

Another wrote, "If this album includes that August studio magic with BTS, I’m already screaming."

A third added, "So we’re pretending that August studio session with BTS didn’t happen? Interesting."

And a fourth excitedly posted, "Can’t wait for another Charlie Puth x Jungkook collab [heart eyes emoji] Wishing you all the best for your album, bro."

For the unversed, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer and Jungkook, 28, previously collaborated on the hit song Left and Right, released on June 24, 2022, which appeared on Puth’s album Charlie.

Additionally, earlier this year the Light Switch singer announced that his new album is scheduled for release on March 6, 2026.

Whatever’s Clever! will mark Puth's fourth studio album and was announced alongside its lead single, Changes.