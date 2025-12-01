Adam Sandler reveals real reason he became 'actor'

Adam Sandler opens what his main focus was in initial career days

Adam Sandler has made a surprising confession about his career in latest statement.

The Happy Gilmore actor opened that he when he kickstarted his career, he wanted to get an attention like Eddie Murphy. Getting fame meant everything to Sandler in his initial career days.

"As a kid I 100 per cent wanted to be famous”, he added.

He just wanted fame so that people recognize him anywhere he goes.

The Murder Mystery actor told Sunday Times Culture magazine, "When I was 17 and got into stand-up I wanted what Eddie Murphy had — walking down a street, people going, ‘My God!’ That would let friends at school and your parents know you had made it, and that was my first goal.”

Adam confessed that gradually his mindset started to shift and he started valuing work more rather than fame.

He admitted, "So yes, I wanted fame, but a couple of years in you also want to be good. And that becomes the goal.”

Sandler was last seen in film Jay Kelly alongside George Clooney.

Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film followed the story of popular movie star Jay Kelly and his manager Ron, who embark a reflective journey through Europe. On their trip, the two confront the choices they’ve made and the legacies they will leave behind.