A$AP Rocky embarks on new chapter with Margaret Qualley

A$AP Rocky and Margaret Qualley embarked on a new chapter as a couple in Chanel’s latest short film.

Just one day after announcing that the American rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, is the newest ambassador of the brand, a three-minute clip was released starring Rihanna’s longtime partner as a lover to Qualley.

Directed by French filmmaker Michel Gondry, the video dropped on Sunday, November 30, with the Praise the Lord singer and the Happy Gilmore 2 actress waking up together in bed before Qualley, 31, rushes off to a New York City subway.

The Highest 2 Lowest actor then sneaks after her, sprinting through Manhattan streets and even swimming across a river to reach at a point before his reel-life love interest to propose in a romantic gesture.

Rocking the red silk pajamas throughout the video, Rocky then went down on one knee as the silent visuals were set to music by Le Motel.

For the unversed, ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been in a relationship for over five years.

The couple shares two sons together RZA and Riot and a daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, whom they welcomed in September.

They reportedly started dating in 2019, with their romance being confirmed in 2020, and they confirmed they were expecting their first child in early 2022.

Qualley, meanwhile, is married to music producer and Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff.

The couple tied the knot in August 2023 in a star-studded ceremony attended by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.