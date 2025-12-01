Sydney Sweeney wows fans with unexpected skill 

 
December 01, 2025

Sydney Sweeney left fans completely in awe as she showcased a hidden talent that only her closed ones would have been aware of.

Last week, the Anyone But You star amazed her admirers yet again with a video from her splashy getaway around Thanksgiving holidays.

On Wednesday, November 26, she shared a clip of herself waterskiing, gliding effortlessly across the waves.

"42 degrees out and still my happy place, last run of the season before it ices over," the Euphoria actress captioned the video, stunning fans with her impressive skills.

One admirer commented, "As a fellow slalom skier, I just want to know your speed because you’re flying, girl [sparkle emoji]."

Sydney Sweeney at ‘happy place’ as Scooter Braun romance heats up

Another wrote, “Finally, a skilled waterskier in my feed.”

A third added, “[wave and water surfing emoji] I freakin’ love Sydney Sweeney [red heart emoji].”

While many were awestruck, some offered constructive feedback.

“I feel like she could be amazing with just a bit of coaching…” one fan suggested.

Another noted, “Her turns look solid — she could definitely run a full pass with a few tries.”

In the video, Sweeney, 28, could be seen enjoying every moment on the water. As her boat splits the water with every move, she expertly jumps over waves while maintaining perfect balance.

