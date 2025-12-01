 
Linda Hamilton slams Hollywood's obsession with youth and ageing

‘Terminator’ actress reveals she dismisses the idea of using beauty procedure to look young in her 60s

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Linda Hamilton has recently slammed Hollywood’s obsession with looking young and not embracing ageing.

The Terminator star shared that she’s never focused on beauty procedure to look young in her late 60s.

“I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever,” said the 69-year-old in a new interview with AARP magazine.

Linda explained that she’s confident about her physical appearance and sometimes she doesn’t want to hear the outside noise.

“I don’t chase beauty, and I don’t chase longevity particularly,” she continued.

Dante’s Peak actress mentioned she’s “fully planted in the moment, but that doesn’t mean you don’t try to be healthy”.

“But not all the time — sometimes it is just a jelly donut,” she joked.

Linda however admitted she’s “not rigid” noting that it’s “a fantastic way to get older”.

“I’ve always said that rigidifying is what kills us: the rigid thoughts and the sort of not moving,” stated the Children of the Corn actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Linda also discussed the advantage of ageing in the industry.

“I fully inhabit myself in a way that I never did when I was younger,” remarked the actress.

Linda believed she’s “not trying to please anyone or prove anything or show off. It sounds kind of cocky, but it’s not”.

“It’s a lovely satisfaction with the career that I’ve had,” she further said.

Meanwhile, Linda, who is currently starring as scientist and military operative Dr. Kay in the fifth season of the Stranger Things, disclosed how she stayed in shape while filming the hit show.

“I was doing physical therapy three times a week, it was Pilates, yoga, a lot of free weights, machines and I kind of love that,” mentioned the actress.

Linda added, “It’s this fantastic place that I discovered that was paying attention to whatever I needed that day.”

