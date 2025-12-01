 
Travis Kelce ready to take next step in relationship with Taylor Swift

December 01, 2025

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce excited fans with his latest future plan reveal.

The NFL star and the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker recently got engaged arousing fans’ curiosity about the life of the power couple.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sent these fans into frenzy as he hinted that fatherhood is on his horizon.

Kelce sparked speculation after leaving a three-word comment on social media.

The comment came as a celebration to former NFL player Pat McAfee and his wife’s pregnancy announcement.

Kelce wrote, “Let’s goooo!!!”

Fans interpreted his words as ‘we’are next’.

The timing of the cryptic remark is significant as the pair has previously talked about having kids.

Over the past few months, insiders have suggested that Kelce and the Eras Tour hitmaker have openly discussed about children following their engagement.

Kelce himself confessed to being open to it especially after hearing Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson describe the joys of parenthood.

The fan theory has come at a time when the list of Swift’s bachelorette party got released.

It has been reported that the Grammy award winner will host a series of parties.

