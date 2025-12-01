Sydney Sweeney slays in red fiery dragon suit on 'friendsgiving'

Sydey Sweeny slays in red fiery dragon suit on 'friendsgiving'

Sydney Sweeney served up a sizzling look from her festive holiday celebrations this past week.

Celebrating this year’s Thanksgiving with a group of close friends, the Anyone But You star playfully dubbed the occasion "Friendsgiving."

In a series of photos and videos from her fun-filled festivities, the Euphoria actress was dressed as a fiery red dragon for a Shrek-themed party with her pals.

“Friendsgiving week,” she captioned the carousel punctuated with a red heart emoji.

Adding a touch of fantasy flair to the holiday, the blonde beauty transformed into a bold, sultry version of the dragon from the 2001 animated classic Shrek.

She was seen wearing a red metallic bodysuit with a plunging neckline, matching knee-high socks, arm sleeves, and dragon ears.

The Housemaid actress completed the look with black stockings and heels.

In one playful snapshot, she was even spotted carrying someone dressed in an inflatable Donkey costume.

Many of her friends joined in on the theme, showing off their own Shrek-inspired outfits.

A video captured the lively group, including someone dressed as the Gingerbread Man, a man channeling Cinderella while sipping from a shoe-shaped glass, and a mother-baby duo adorably dressed as elves.

Notably, Sweeney appeared to be enjoying the festivities without her rumoured new love interest Scooter Braun.

Just days before the Thanksgiving celebration, she was seen taking a dip in the swimming pool with him as they enjoy quality time together while sun bathing.