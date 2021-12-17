Watch: Panda gathers attention by making failed attempt to escape enclosure

— 995645/Pixabay

A cute yet hilarious video has recently broken the internet in which a panda could be seen trying to escape its enclosure at China's Beijing Zoo. The scene captured the attention of the visitors at the zoo and they filmed the entire scene of the six-year-old panda, Meng Lan, climbing over the walls to escape its enclosure, according to CGTN.

Scroll down for the video.

Zoo staff asked visitors to keep a distance from the panda as the animal crawled towards the buffer zone. The audience was not expecting this kind of show and they watched the panda with amazement as it was trying to escape.

The footage of the prison escape, filmed by a visitor, went viral on social media via the Chinese platform Weibo.

However, the zoo staff lured the animal back with food as it had "never been in contact with the public before", the Beijing Zoo told CTGN.

The staff further added that Meng Lan has a "naughty" behaviour and the zoo will take measures to prevent any further escapes.

Meng Lan was born at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base in 2015 and was later moved to the Beijing Zoo two years later.