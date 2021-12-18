 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner pals slam Ben Affleck for ‘insensitive’ comments

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Jennifer Garner pals slam Ben Affleck for ‘insensitive’ comments
Jennifer Garner pals slam Ben Affleck for ‘insensitive’ comments

Jennifer Garner’s closest pals have called out Ben Affleck for the insensitive comments he made regarding their marriage.

Garner’s pal seem livid over the allegations and comments and told Page Six, "Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he’s done horrible things — fallen off the wagon or worse."

One of her closest friends also revealed, "Jen stood by him because she loves him. This is the mother of his children."

Even an insider close to the outlet stepped forward with a claim regarding Affleck’s alcoholism struggles and admitted, “Anyone who knows addict behaviour knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben. It’s one of the first tenets of AA not to place blame for your disease."

This news comes shortly after it was reported that Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Affleck for his blameworthy comments against the mother of his children. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Harry ‘just drifted away’ as time went on: report

Prince William, Harry ‘just drifted away’ as time went on: report
Kate Middleton ‘in stitches’ over little brother’s distracting antics

Kate Middleton ‘in stitches’ over little brother’s distracting antics
Kate Middleton ‘is really upset’ by estrangement from Prince Harry

Kate Middleton ‘is really upset’ by estrangement from Prince Harry
Alec Baldwin’s attorney ‘requested’ search warrant for ‘protection’

Alec Baldwin’s attorney ‘requested’ search warrant for ‘protection’
Olivia Munn welcomes first child with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn welcomes first child with John Mulaney
Nicole Kidman talks about new film 'Being the Ricardos' in latest interview

Nicole Kidman talks about new film 'Being the Ricardos' in latest interview

Over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie at its US theaters: AMC

Over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie at its US theaters: AMC

Kim Kardashian hits back against the cancel culture: ‘I live my life’

Kim Kardashian hits back against the cancel culture: ‘I live my life’
Hilaria Baldwin demands paparazzi to ‘stay away’ from Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin demands paparazzi to ‘stay away’ from Alec Baldwin
Meghan Markle and Harry donate towards first ever Montecito Car Parade

Meghan Markle and Harry donate towards first ever Montecito Car Parade

Police bag search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone: report

Police bag search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cellphone: report
Travis Scott making major revelations since Astroworld tragedy: source

Travis Scott making major revelations since Astroworld tragedy: source

Latest

view all