Prince Charles and Camilla send Christmas message, ‘remember older friends’

Britain’s Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall expressed their festive spirit in latest social media post. Charles and Camilla urged people to remember the elderly this holiday season.

Posting message from Clarence House, the couple wrote, “This Christmas, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall encourage you to remember your older friends and relatives over the festive season.”

Adding, “@age_uk and @TheSilverLineUK’s #BrighterChristmas campaign supports those who may be lonely this year.”

They then informed followers, “Did you know almost 1.5 million older people feel more lonely at Christmas than any other time of year?”

In the shared picture, the royal couple sported formal attire as they posed next to a Christmas tree.

For the unversed, the heir, 73, is patron of Age UK, Britain’s leading charity organization for elderly people. While, Camilla, 74, is also patron of The Silver Line, which provides a 24 hour helpline for older people to call for information, support or just a friendly chat.