‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland wants to see a Spider-Woman

Holland thinks it might be time to make way for something different in the Spider-Man franchise

Tom Holland is all for switching it up in the Spider-Man franchise and has proposed the possibility of a Spider-Woman.

Talking to People magazine about his latest outing as the Spider-Man in the record-breaking No Way Home, Holland said, “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

“Maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he added.

The 25-year-old went on to say, “I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man, but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

“I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

No Way Home marks Holland’s third outing as Spider-Man, and previous Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield each made three films as well.